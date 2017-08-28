Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

ExxonMobil says completed acquisition of Singapore refining, petrochemical plant

Monday August 28, 2017
11:18 AM GMT+8

The acquisition of Jurong Aromatics will add about 65,000 barrels per day of transportation fuels capacity to ExxonMobil's Singapore production. — Reuters picThe acquisition of Jurong Aromatics will add about 65,000 barrels per day of transportation fuels capacity to ExxonMobil's Singapore production. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Aug 28 — ExxonMobil said today it has completed the acquisition of Jurong Aromatics, a refining and petrochemical plant in Singapore, that will meet fast-growing demand in Asia.

The acquisition will boost the US company's aromatics production in Singapore to more than 3.5 million tonnes per year, including 1.8 million tpy of paraxylene, a petrochemical used in the making of plastic bottles and synthetic fibre, ExxonMobil said in a statement.

The acquisition of Jurong Aromatics will also add about 65,000 barrels per day of transportation fuels capacity to ExxonMobil's Singapore production, the company said. — Reuters

