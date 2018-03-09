Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Expert: Malaysian investors urged to consider Indonesia’s manufacturing sector

Friday March 9, 2018
01:34 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― Malaysian investors should consider expanding their investment portfolio in Indonesia to the manufacturing sector, as well as developing industry clusters, former Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Professor Emeritus Dorodjatun Kuntjoro-Jakti said.

Malaysian investments are at present mainly in the plantation sector and expanding the portfolio would further boost bilateral economic relations between both countries, he told reporters today on the sidelines of the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia International Affairs Forum. ― Bernama

