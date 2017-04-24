European stocks surge at open on French vote result

The Paris CAC 40 index shot up 4.1 per cent to 5,267.88 points. ― Reuters picLONDON, April 24 — European stocks soared at the open today as investors welcomed news that pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron won the largest number of votes in the first round of France’s presidential election.

Frankfurt’s DAX 30 jumped 2.0 per cent to 12,296.56 and London’s FTSE 100 won 1.4 per cent to 7,211.78.

Madrid’s IBEX 35 index rallied 3.5 per cent to 10,734.4 points at the start compared with Friday’s close.

“Equities are supported in tandem with a stronger euro, which is enjoying its best daily gain in almost a year as it trades around the level it was last November,” said Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital. — AFP