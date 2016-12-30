European stocks slip on last trading day of 2016

A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in the City of London in this file picture. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 30 ― European stocks drifted lower in opening trade today with sentiment subdued on the final trading day of 2016, after London struck another record closing peak.

In initial deals, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of top companies shed almost 0.2 per cent to 7,108.40 points, having finished yesterday at an all-time pinnacle of 7,120.26.

In the eurozone today, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 declined by nearly 0.1 per cent to 11,443.31.

The CAC 40 index in Paris nudged marginally lower to stand at 4,837.68 points compared with yesterday’s closing level.

The London market will close at 1230 GMT today in shortened holiday trade. Frankfurt and Paris however remain open as normal. ― AFP