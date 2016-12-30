European stocks edge higher as FTSE 100 closes at all-time high

UK markets closed early, with the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.3 per cent to end the year at a fresh record. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 30 ― European stocks inched higher on the last trading day of the year, poised for their first annual decline since the peak of the sovereign-debt crisis in 2011.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index added 0.2 per cent at 1:01 p.m. in London, with trading volume about 40 per cent lower than the 30-day average. Real estate firms climbed the most, helping the measure reverse losses of as much as 0.4 per cent. UK markets closed early, with the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.3 per cent to end the year at a fresh record.

Europe’s benchmark gauge never fully recovered from losses at the start of the year spurred by concern about a slowdown in China. Then came investor concerns about the region’s economy, political uncertainty and Italy’s banking crisis.

The Stoxx 600 traded in a range of fewer than 50 points for most of the year, before picking up momentum in the final quarter. That’s when the US presidential election spurred bets for stronger global growth and the European Central Bank broadened its bond-buying program. The gauge has rallied 5.5 per cent in December, the most in more than a year, as the euro slumped.

The FTSE 100 capped one of the best performances among western-European markets in 2016, up 14 per cent thanks to a slumping pound that boosted its exporters and a rally in commodity producers. Benchmarks of Italy, Portugal and Denmark are poised to be the biggest losers of the year among developed markets, down at least 10 per cent. The Swiss Market Index has lost 6.7 per cent in 2016, hurt by a rotation out of defensive sectors and into cyclical shares seen benefiting from economic growth. The equity measure has a heavy weighting of consumer staples and health-care firms. The Stoxx 600 is 1.3 per cent below last year’s closing level. Strategists on average forecast the index will finish 2017 at 366, implying a gain of about 1.6 per cent from yesterday’s close. ― Bloomberg