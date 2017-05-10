European stocks climb; Nasdaq hits another record

NEW YORK, May 10 — European stock markets rose yesterday, as nervousness about the EU's political future receded, while the Nasdaq finished at a fresh record and Apple reached a new valuation threshold.

The Paris CAC 40 index ended the session 0.3 per cent higher while Frankfurt’s DAX 30 added 0.4 per cent and London’s FTSE-100 rose by 0.6 per cent.

“The calming of political nerves saw stocks gain ground as volatility crumbled by the wayside,” said London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler.

“An unwind of the profit-taking-based losses from Monday and some better economic data out of Germany helped European stocks nudge higher,” the expert said.

US stocks were in positive territory much of the day, but late afternoon reports that North Korea plans another nuclear test hit equities at the end of the session, pushing both the Dow and S&P 500 into negative territory.

“Geopolitics is rearing its ugly head again,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

“When we hear about nuclear tests, we certainly get concerned.”

But the Nasdaq still climbed 0.3 per cent to 6,120.59, its third-straight record.

Apple gained 0.6 per cent to become the first company to close above US$800 billion (RM3.4 trillion) in market capitalisation. Tesla Motors was another strong performer, winning 4.6 per cent.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei stocks index ended down 0.3 per cent after jumping more than two per cent to a 17-month high Monday.

Shanghai recovered from recent selling pressure to close 0.1 per cent higher. Seoul, which ended at a record high Monday, was closed as South Korea held its presidential election.

Left-leaning former human rights lawyer Moon Jae-In won that contest by a landslide, sweeping to power and vowing unity after a tumultuous scandal felled the country’s last leader.

The result was “a great victory of great people” who wanted to create “a country of justice... where rules and common sense prevail,” Moon told cheering supporters on Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul—where vast crowds gathered for candlelit protests over several months to demand removal of predecessor Park Geun-Hye.

Key figures around 2100 GMT

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 20,975.78 (close)

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 2,396.92 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.3 per cent at 6,120.59 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 per cent at 7,342.21 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.4 per cent at 12,749.12 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 per cent at 5,398.01 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 per cent at 3,649.08 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 19,843.00 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.3 per cent at 24,889.03 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 per cent at 3,080.53 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0874 from US$1.0897

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2935 from US$1.2932

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 114.04 yen from 114.15 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 61 cents at US$48.73 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 55 cent at US$45.88 per barrel. — AFP