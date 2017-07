European shares poised for quiet end to strong week, earnings loom

A man walks pass the London Stock Exchange Group headquarters in London. — Reuters picLONDON, July 14 ― European shares were poised for their best week in more than two months as investors piled back into equities on signs that the world's major central banks would likely not tighten monetary policy as quickly as some had feared.

The move on indexes today was more muted as investors hunkered down ahead of earnings reports from major US banks including JPMorgan and Citigroup later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1 per cent while euro zone bluechips were little changed.

Firmer metals prices underpinned gains on mining stocks.

Miners were led higher by steel firms ArcelorMittal, Outokumpu and Norsk Hydro which rose after US President Donald Trump said that he was considering quotas and tariffs on Chinese steel dumping.

While a rise in bond yields has hit rate-sensitive sectors such as utilities, banking stocks have instead benefited and the sector was roughly flat as Swedish lender SEB jumped 2.4 per cent after its second-quarter profit topped forecasts.

Swedish construction group Skanksa was the worst performer on the STOXX 600, down more than 4 per cent after it warned that its second-quarter profit would be hit by project writedowns in the US and Britain.

European earnings get underway in earnest only later this month. Overall, analyst are calling for about 9 per cent year-on-year earnings growth for top European firms, compared to about 8 per cent for the US, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ― Reuters