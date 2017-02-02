European shares down on poor earnings, Deutsche Bank suffers

Deutsche Bank CFO Marcus Schenck addresses the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt February 2, 2017. ― Reuters picLONDON, Feb 2 ― European equities fell today, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the broader market lower after their results failed to cheer investors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2 per cent by 0918 GMT after gaining 0.9 per cent in the previous session.

The European auto index, down 1.2 per cent, was the biggest sector decliner as Mercedes maker Daimler fell 4 per cent after its fourth-quarter results missed expectations, hampered by slowing US and China auto market growth as well as persistently weak truck demand.

Among the top fallers, Deutsche Bank fell 5.4 per cent after posting a net loss of €1.9 billion (RM9.08 billion) in the fourth quarter as legal costs for past misdeeds outstripped gains from a rebound in bond trading.

“The bank is still undergoing a significant restructuring process and ... the numbers don't really shed any further light on whether the bank will need to raise extra capital, in order to meet future international bank liquidity rules,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk dropped 6 per cent after the world's top maker of diabetes drugs said fourth-quarter operating profit came in below forecasts, while Kesko fell 5.9 per cent after reporting net sales of €2.77 billion, against a Reuters poll of 2.95 billion.

However, the overall earnings picture stayed positive. Thomson Reuters data shows one-fifth of the firms in the STOXX 600 have announced fourth-quarter results so far, of which 57 per cent have beaten forecasts and 4 per cent have met. Their earnings in the quarter are seen up around 10 per cent from the same period of 2015.

Aberdeen Asset Management also faced selling pressure, with its shares falling 4.4 per cent after the company said that total assets dropped 3 per cent to £302.7 billion in the first quarter as fresh outflows after the US election overshadowed market gains.

Bucking the downward trend was Finnish tyre maker Nokian , which rose 5 per cent after reporting a rise in fourth quarter operating profit.

Reckitt Benckiser was up 3 per cent after announcing that it was in advanced talks to buy baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition in a US$16.7 billion deal.

“The market's initial reaction to the deal is positive, and we can see why. RB's track record of reinvigorating brands is a strong one, and they already have strong sales links into pharmacies and supermarkets globally,” said Steve Clayton, a fund manager at Hargreaves Lansdown.

European shares got little direction from overseas markets. Asian equities touched four-month highs after the Fed stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of accelerating rate hikes. ― Reuters