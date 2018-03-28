European, Asian stocks rally as tech slump hits Wall Street

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 7, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 28 — European and Asian stocks rallied on receding fears of a trade war but in the United States stocks were pummeled by a pullback in technology shares.

Equity indices in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo all jumped more than one per cent, taking their cue from Monday’s early rally in the US after The Wall Street Journal reported top US and Chinese officials were in talks that could avert a trade war.

“Ultimately, Trump’s target was and remains to reduce the country’s sizable trade deficit with a number of countries,” said senior market analyst Craig Erlam of OANDA, adding that he was skeptical Trump will follow through on his threats to prompt a trade war.

“Given the reaction we’ve seen in markets over the last couple of weeks I don’t think he’ll be keen to follow through on his threats and risk sending markets into a tailspin.”

Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, cautioned investors “not to get too excited” because “huge up-days do not typically happen in a strong market.”

Instead, this looked like a “dead cat bounce,” Lawler said.

And indeed, after opening higher, US stocks also weakened soon thereafter, with several struggling tech companies suffering deep declines.

The Nasdaq finished down nearly three per cent at 7,008.81.

“You’ve got large cap tech that led this downdraft,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities.

“Once this market starts in a direction like this, you’re not going to see anybody step in and catch a falling knife.”

Facebook dropped 4.9 per cent as the social media company continued to face scrutiny over a customer data scandal.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg turned down a request by British lawmakers to appear in Parliament but reportedly agreed to testify at a US congressional hearing.

Tesla slumped 8.2 per cent after the National Transportation Safety Board announced it was investigating a fatal crash last week involving a Tesla automobile in California.

Twitter dived 12.0 per cent after a report from Citron Research warned the company was vulnerable to a regulatory crackdown over its data privacy policies. Citron is known for placing bets on stock price falls.

Google parent Alphabet sank 4.6 per cent after a US appeals court revived Oracle’s lawsuit alleging that Google owed billions of dollars in damages over the search engine company’s use of Java programming language in its Android smartphone operating system.

Oracle lost 2.4 per cent.

Key figures around 2100 GMT

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.4 per cent at 23,857.71 (close)

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 1.7 per cent at 2,612.62 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 2.9 per cent at 7,008.81 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.6 per cent at 7,000.14 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.6 per cent at 11,970.83 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.0 per cent at 5,115.74 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.2 per cent at 3,316.91 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.7 per cent at 21,317.32 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.8 per cent at 30,790.83 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.1 per cent at 3,166.65 (close)

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 105.36 yen from 105.41 yen at 2100 GMT

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2402 from US$1.2444 (RM4.81 from RM4.82)

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.4159 from US$1.4229

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 1 cents at US$70.11 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 30 cents at US$65.25 per barrel. — AFP