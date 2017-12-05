Europe to weigh if new US tax cuts violate global trade rules

Portugal's Mario Centeno (right), newly elected President of the Eurogroup, smiles with Latvia's Dana Reizniece-Ozola (left) and Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna in Brussels December 4, 2017. — Reuters pic BRUSSELS, Dec 5 — European Union finance ministers will discuss the US plan to slash taxes at a meeting in Brussels today and whether the new plan violates international trade rules.

The centrepiece of the US tax bill that passed the US Senate over the weekend is a reduction in the corporate tax rate to 20 per cent from 35 per cent. The bill still needs to be reconciled with a version passed by the House of Representatives before it can be signed into law by President Donald J. Trump.

“There are some elements of preoccupation — some discriminatory measures — and the possibility that some parts of the reform will violate World Trade Organisation rules,” Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in Brussels on Monday. “I will request the commission to make further analysis of the potential consequences of the tax plan.”

The tax issue will be discussed over breakfast at a meeting of the bloc’s finance chiefs, meaning it hasn’t made it on to the formal agenda of the meeting, according to four officials familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno, who was elected the new head of the Eurogroup yesterday, said European nations need to consider the implications of the US tax cut on the competitiveness of their own economies, adding that the discussion would be “very general.”

“It’s really important for the euro-area competitiveness to follow developments around the world,” Centeno said on Bloomberg TV. “All shocks to the constructive equilibria in the world need to be considered and certainly the domestic policy of the US is of major importance to us.” — Bloomberg