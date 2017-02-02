Euro zone bond market draws some comfort from Fed

The display showing the German stock market index DAX in Frankfurt am Main, central Germany. — AFP picLONDON, Feb 2 ― Euro zone government bond yields steadied near multi-month highs today after a statement from the US Federal Reserve statement gave no hint of accelerating rates hikes and capped what had been a sell-off in the region.

Bond yields in the currency bloc have risen sharply this week on the back of strong economic data and signs that inflation is picking up, while rising political risks in France have created an additional headwind.

But there was some relief for bond investors after the Fed yesterday stuck to a mildly upbeat economic view and gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate move.

“On balance, the statement was not seen as hawkish enough by the market to start pricing a higher probability of a (US) hike at the March meeting,” analysts at Mizuho said in a note.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield dipped 0.5 basis points to 0.48 per cent, but remained within sight of a one-year high hit last week just shy of 0.50 per cent. Two-year German bond yields touched a two-week low at minus 0.70 per cent.

Most other 10-year euro zone bond yields were flat to 1 bps lower on the day, also keeping close to multi-month highs hit earlier this week.

France's 10-year bond yield, held close to an almost 17-month high hit yesterday at around 1.13 per cent , keeping the gap over German peers close to its widest level in three years.

Rising political uncertainty ahead of the French presidential votes in April and May have cast a spotlight on the euro zone's second biggest economy.

Conservative Francois Fillon, erstwhile frontrunnner to win the vote, has been tarnished by a scandal over fake pay. A poll on Thursday showed a majority of French voters want him to drop out of the election campaign.

Analysts said French and Spanish bond sales later in the day could provide a gauge of investor appetite for regional debt.

France is slated to sell €6-7 billion (RM28.7-RM33.5 billion) of long-dated bonds, or OATs, while Spain will sell bonds due 2019, 2024, 2030 and 2037.

“The fast-money trade at the moment appears to be to sell non-Bunds,” said Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP Paribas. “That suggests (bond-yield) spreads could widen to potentially very wide levels.”

Also in focus for markets is the Bank of England meeting later in the day. The central bank is expected to publish its inflation report. ― Reuters