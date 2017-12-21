Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

E*Trade lets customers trade in Cboe bitcoin futures

Thursday December 21, 2017
09:45 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Another N.Korean soldier defects to South via DMZAnother N.Korean soldier defects to South via DMZ

Barca just ahead of Real on income, Man United top of the heapBarca just ahead of Real on income, Man United top of the heap

Lawyer scamming new home-buyers in Johor, cops warnLawyer scamming new home-buyers in Johor, cops warn

UK PM’s deputy resigns over pornography scandalUK PM’s deputy resigns over pornography scandal

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A copy of bitcoin standing on PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. — Reuters picA copy of bitcoin standing on PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 21 — The online brokerage firm E*Trade Financial Corp will allow customers to trade bitcoin futures from Cboe Global Markets Inc, the company said on its website yesterday, joining its rivals in opening the door for more mainstream adoption of the cryptocurrency.

Cboe’s bitcoin futures contract trades under the ticker symbol ‘XBT’.

The launch of futures by Chicago-based exchange Cboe and its rival CME Group Inc a week earlier, had been hailed by many as the moment that bitcoin reached the investment mainstream.

Cboe and CME were given approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to list bitcoin futures on December 1, paving the way for the companies to become the first traditional US-regulated exchanges where bitcoin-related financial contracts can trade. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline