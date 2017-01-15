Last updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 8:24 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Epic, CMC Engineering team up to explore opportunities in ECRL project

Sunday January 15, 2017
07:57 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Deputy minister: Good response to biodegradable plastic, paper bag switchDeputy minister: Good response to biodegradable plastic, paper bag switch

Duterte threatens to impose martial law, defying criticismDuterte threatens to impose martial law, defying criticism

Police say Malaysian communities in denial after Huckle casePolice say Malaysian communities in denial after Huckle case

The Edit: Chevrolet unveils life-sized Lego BatmobileThe Edit: Chevrolet unveils life-sized Lego Batmobile

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA NERUS, Jan 15 —Eastern Pacific Industrial Corporation Bhd (Epic), a subsidiary of the Terengganu government, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CMC Engineering Sdn Bhd to explore business opportunities in the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) project.

Epic chairman Datuk Tengku Mahamad Tengku Mahamut said the MoU was aimed at expanding and diversifying the company’s business as it saw potentials and opportunities in the ECRL project and related services, particularly along the route in the state.

“This project will help strengthen the transportation sector in Terengganu with the infrastructure development creating competitive cost advantage, mainly on the types of cargo in large quantities,” he told reporters following the signing ceremony of the MoU at TH Hotel, Gong Badak here today.

The RM55 billion project would be launched in phases and would connect townships such as Port Klang, ITT (Integrated Transport Terminal) Gombak, Bentong, Mentakab, Kuantan, Kemaman, Kerteh, Kuala Terengganu, and Kota Baru before ending in Tumpat.

Construction of the five-year project is scheduled to start this year.

Tengku Mahamad expects rapid growth of small towns along the route, while the local economy would thrive with increased population.

Meanwhile, CMC Engineering Chief Executive Officer Hazwan Alif Abdul Rahman said the ECRL project would open a new chapter in the manufacturing industry, innovation and urbanisation, as well as boost the downstream industry.

“As a local company that has been operating for 21 years in the national and global rail industry, CMC Engineering sees ECRL as a catalyst that will help boost economic growth, particularly in Terengganu,” he said.

He said CMC Engineering would embark on the new venture in a holistic and comprehensive manner, as well as support the national aspirations in order to create an equitable and credible political, economic and social environment.

“CMC Engineering is also open to sharing technology, expertise and experience to help the state maximise profit and revenue through the multiplier effects of ECRL that will ultimately benefit the people of Terengganu,” he said.

Present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman and State Secretary Datuk Wan Nawawi Wan Ismail. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline