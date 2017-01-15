Epic, CMC Engineering team up to explore opportunities in ECRL project

KUALA NERUS, Jan 15 —Eastern Pacific Industrial Corporation Bhd (Epic), a subsidiary of the Terengganu government, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CMC Engineering Sdn Bhd to explore business opportunities in the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) project.

Epic chairman Datuk Tengku Mahamad Tengku Mahamut said the MoU was aimed at expanding and diversifying the company’s business as it saw potentials and opportunities in the ECRL project and related services, particularly along the route in the state.

“This project will help strengthen the transportation sector in Terengganu with the infrastructure development creating competitive cost advantage, mainly on the types of cargo in large quantities,” he told reporters following the signing ceremony of the MoU at TH Hotel, Gong Badak here today.

The RM55 billion project would be launched in phases and would connect townships such as Port Klang, ITT (Integrated Transport Terminal) Gombak, Bentong, Mentakab, Kuantan, Kemaman, Kerteh, Kuala Terengganu, and Kota Baru before ending in Tumpat.

Construction of the five-year project is scheduled to start this year.

Tengku Mahamad expects rapid growth of small towns along the route, while the local economy would thrive with increased population.

Meanwhile, CMC Engineering Chief Executive Officer Hazwan Alif Abdul Rahman said the ECRL project would open a new chapter in the manufacturing industry, innovation and urbanisation, as well as boost the downstream industry.

“As a local company that has been operating for 21 years in the national and global rail industry, CMC Engineering sees ECRL as a catalyst that will help boost economic growth, particularly in Terengganu,” he said.

He said CMC Engineering would embark on the new venture in a holistic and comprehensive manner, as well as support the national aspirations in order to create an equitable and credible political, economic and social environment.

“CMC Engineering is also open to sharing technology, expertise and experience to help the state maximise profit and revenue through the multiplier effects of ECRL that will ultimately benefit the people of Terengganu,” he said.

Present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman and State Secretary Datuk Wan Nawawi Wan Ismail. — Bernama