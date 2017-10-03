EPF will not accept cash contributions for employees beginning next year

Employers will soon need to utilise the e-Bayar system to make EPF payments — Bernama picTAWAU, Oct 3 — Beginning Jan 2, the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) will no longer accept cash payments for employee contributions throughout the country, said its general manager Azmi Awang.

He said this would allow the employers to make the contributions through the e-Bayar electronic system.

“The e-Bayar system was created to facilitate employers to make payments.

“We have also given briefings to employers or their representatives on this facility which the EPF set up,” he told reporters after the EPR e-Bayar open day here today.

He added that there was good response to the open day event with employers taking the opportunity to find out more about the e-Bayar system.

Azmi also said that about 35 per cent of 29,165 employers in Sabah had made employee contributions through e-Bayar.

He said the EPF had also instructed all new employers to make employee contributions through the electronic service. — Bernama