EPF says usage of its i-Akaun facility up by 35.23pc in Q2

The i-Akaun facility, which allows members to check their EPF account was introduced in 2014. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) announced today that there has been a 35.23 per cent increase in the usage of i-Akaun to 8.45 million in the second quarter of the year from 6.25 million in the same quarter last year.

“We are very pleased that more members are choosing to use i-Akaun. The EPF continues to be innovative in our service delivery, which is a significant part of our operational performance,” EPF Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Operations) Datuk Mohd Naim Daruwish said.

The i-Akaun facility, which allows members to check their EPF account was introduced in 2014. The facility, which also comes in a mobile application platform, has been enhanced with more features that allowed members to pose queries pertaining to their housing withdrawal and to check their nomination status.

Mohd Naim said the application would be enhanced further by the end of this year, which included new EPF statement user interface, push notifications, secure inbox and ‘Simpanan Shariah’ facts and questions.

“This is in addition to the original features such as checking their EPF statements and using the retirement calculator to project their savings,” he said.

However, visitor traffic to the myEPF portal in second quarter of 2017 decreased 5.51 per cent to 5.47 million from 5.79 million in the corresponding period last year.

Usage of EPF Kiosks also reported a decline of 8.39 per cent to 2.38 million from 2.60 million, previously.

“The wide array of e-services now available, especially i-Akaun, also attributed to the 15.04 per cent reduction in the number of visitors to EPF’s service counters, nationwide, to 791,868 recorded in the second quarter of 2017 from 932,083 registered in the second quarter of last year.

Mohd Naim also said the decrease indicated the growing trend among members who chose to go online to obtain information on their EPF account.

“This was in line with EPF’s strategic outcome to have at least 80 per cent of its members adopt the self-service method,” he said, adding that e-Pengeluaran online service via i-Akaun was another breakthrough, helping members to expedite their withdrawals process, by enabling them to submit their applications online. — Bernama