Entrepreneurs urged to use 1Malaysia internet centre

KUALA NERANG, Aug 3 — Rural entrepreneurs in the country are urged to use the 1Malaysia Internet Centre (Pi1M) in transforming local products in tandem with the rapid development of information technology currently taking place.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Digital and Ecosystem Sector head Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus said previously the accessibility level was low but it had grown by more than 78 per cent, which was a positive development in transforming the market and increase the income of the rural community.

“In 2007, we only taught how to access websites and applications in the computers to students and residents in remote areas but the situation has changed as many of them are now internet literate and product marketing are being made more effective,” he told reporters at the media visit programme in Kuala Nerang, here today.

He said as of now, 820 Pi1M are operating nationwide with user membership reaching 550,000.

Out of that total, 30 per cent used Pi1M to market their products locally and overseas through social sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Whatsapp .

Citing Kelulut Jelutong Madu in Kuala Nerang, Kedah as an example, he said its entrepreneurs now earned up to RM1,200 per month after using the applications available in Pi1M from only RM200 to RM300 monthly previously.

Meanwhile, he said, MCMC was introducing the cluster concept to nine Pi1M in Padang Terap district to showcase the products and services available through integrated programmes, which was expected to increase the people’s income through the arrival of domestic and international tourists to the district.

“The north zone Pi1M will promote community products with the setting up of the Facebook account “Menarik Di...” and website www.menarikdi.com to have all products under one platform,” he added. — Bernama