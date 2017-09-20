Entrepreneurs need to embrace industry 4.0, says Ahmad Maslan

Datuk Ahmad Maslan said entrepreneurs needed to work on building their networks as well. — Picture by K.E. Ooi PUTRAJAYA, Sept 20 — Entrepreneurs need to think about the future of their business in line with the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Ahmad Maslan said.

He said this would ensure that they would not lag behind on the global stage in the midst of technological evolution.

Citing Alibaba.com, one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms he said it is one of the current and future model of businesses that would keep growing.

“The present technology will become obsolete. Imagine the technologies that will emerge during the National Transformation 2050, that’s what I hope our entrepreneurs will do.

“Think of Industry 4.0 businesses such as smart home, smart office, smart factory, smart logistics, internet of things (IoT) and big data analytics,” he said when delivering a keynote address at the SME@UKM (PERSU) 2017, here today.

More than 100 small and medium enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs are taking part part in the SME@UKM Programme which is organised by the Faculty of Economics and Management, Universiti Kebangsan Malaysia (UKM) since 2011.

The three-month programme, which is aimed at enriching the knowledge of SME entrepreneurs, is also being conducted at nine other universities nationwide in collaboration with SME Corp and Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Bhd.

Ahmad also called on the SME entrepreneurs attending the inaugural PERSU gala dinner to build a network in order to expand their business. — Bernama