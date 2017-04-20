Emirates cuts flights to US as demand weakens

The Dubai-based airline said that it would cut services to five US cities — Los Angeles, Boston, Orlando, Seattle and Fort Lauderdale — starting from next month. ― AFP picNEW YORK, April 20 — Emirates, the Middle East’s largest airline, said yesterday that it will reduce flights to the United States after tightened visa and security measures under President Donald Trump hit demand.

“This is a commercial decision in response to weakened travel demand to US,” a spokesperson for the carrier said in a statement.

“The recent actions taken by the US government relating to the issuance of entry visas, heightened security vetting, and restrictions on electronic devices in aircraft cabins, have had a direct impact on consumer interest and demand for air travel into the US,” it added.

Travellers have expressed frustration at a carry-on ban on large electronic devices that took effect last month on US-bound flights mostly from the Middle East and North Africa.

It followed an attempt by Trump to impose a travel ban on refugees and on travellers from six Muslim-majority nations.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways in a statement published yesterday by the official WAM news agency said demand for its 45 flights a week to the US “remains strong”. — AFP