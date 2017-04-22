Embattled United CEO received US$18.7m in 2016 compensation

Chief Executive Officer of United Airlines Oscar Munoz introduces a new international business class dubbed United Polaris in New York June 2, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 22 — United Continental Holdings Inc’s top executive, who has struggled to tamp down a public-relations fiasco over a roughed-up passenger, earned US$18.7 million (RM82.2 million) in 2016 as he collected a multimillion-dollar signing award.

Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz’s base salary, bonus and other compensation of last year was boosted by a stock grant valued at US$6.8 million that the company awarded to entice him to join the company in September 2015, according to a proxy filing yesterday by the Chicago-based carrier.

Munoz’s 2016 payout came well before the April 9 incident that sparked global outrage. Chicago aviation police dragged United passenger David Dao off a plane after he refused to give up his seat on a flight from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky, for a United crew member.

Dao suffered a concussion, broken nose and two lost teeth in the dragging, and politicians have called for reforms in how airlines treated passengers on overbooked flights.

Munoz said this week that Dao’s treatment was “humbling” for United and accepted full responsibility.

The CEO’s initial reaction had drawn worldwide scorn when he called the incident “upsetting” and apologised for having to “re-accommodate” passengers who were asked to leave the plane. Hours later he told employees that Dao had been “disruptive and belligerent.”

He finally went on ABC’s “Good Morning America” with a more contrite message and promised a full review of United’s policies regarding oversold flights. — Bloomberg