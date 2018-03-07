EITA wins RM126m in jobs from Prasarana

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia (pic), EITA Resources says it has secured contracts worth RM126 million from Prasarana. — Picture by Azneal IshakPETALING JAYA, March 7 — Elevator maker EITA Resources Bhd has secured three letters of acceptance from Prasarana Malaysia Bhd with value of RM126.19 million, according to The Star.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing yesterday, it stated that 106 units of escalators and 95 units of lifts will be supplied and installed.

“The contracts will not have any material effect on the net assets and gearing of the EITA group for the financial year ending Sept 30, 2018, and are expected to contribute positively to the earnings of EITA over the duration of the contracts,” it said.

EITA’s wholly owned subsidiary, EITA Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd, was selected as the designated contractor for the supply, delivery, installation, testing, and commissioning of lifts and escalators for the light rail transit line 3 (LRT3) from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia.