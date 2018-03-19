EcoWorld International raises UK projects’ value to £2.11b

A screengrab of the EcoWorld International website, ecoworldinternational.com. KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Property developer EcoWorld International Berhad’s joint venture with Be Living Holdings Ltd has added six new sites to its existing three projects in London.

In a statement to Bursa Malaysia, the property developer said the gross development value (GDV) of the new sites is £1.1 billion (RM6 billion) and this will bring its total GDV of the projects there to £2.11 billion.

It said in the statement that its collaboration with Be Living which is a sister company of prominent UK contractor and developer Willmott Dixon Holdings Ltd will pave the way for it to access the mid mainstream market.

The deal will provide it with the capacity to supply homes at price points ranging from £500 to £800 per square feet that an average income earner in London can afford.

The collaboration would also enable the company immediate entry to the build-to-rent subsector which has seen rapid growth there due to the substantial increase in the rise of the private rental sector.

“The completion of the acquisitions marks the start of a new era for EcoWorld International in the UK,” said Datuk Teow Leong Seng, president and chief executive officer of EcoWorld International.

“Going forward, we are well positioned to grow our UK business strongly to meet both local and international demand in the traditional open market sales subsector as well as rising institutional demand in the build-to-rent subsector.”

In the statement, the company said its UK foray will be strengthened as it will extend its geographical reach from the current central London locations to Greater London and South-east England.

It would also widen the the company’s customer base beyond individual homeowners and investors to institutional funds looking to acquire build-to-rent properties in good locations.