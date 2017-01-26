ECER’s private investments at RM13.5b in 2016

An aerial view of the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park start-up area. — Malaysia-China Business Council picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The East Coast Economic Region (ECER) attracted private investments of RM13.5 billion last year, surpassing the targeted RM12 billion, while contributing total investments of RM101.1 billion since 2008.

East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Jebasingam Issace John said total investments into the region to date account for 91.8 per cent of the targeted RM110 billion by 2020.

“ECER’s robust growth has provided substantial employment and entrepreneurial opportunities with more than 130,000 new jobs and 23,000 new entrepreneurs, largely benefitting the B40 income group in urban and rural areas in the region,” he said in a statement here today.

He added, ECER had recorded a compounded annual growth rate of 30 per cent and 37 per cent for private investments and job opportunities respectively, since 2008.

Jebasingam said ECER also recorded robust private investment growth primarily in the key sectors of manufacturing, tourism and bio-economy. The three sectors cumulatively represented 80 per cent of total investments in the ECER.

He said the industrial parks in ECER had successfully attracted RM28.2 billion in private investments to date.

The Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) secured almost RM20 billion of total investments in high technology industries, including plastic and metal equipment, automotive components and steel.

“The latest investment at MCKIP is a RM4 billion project by Wuxi Suntech Power Co Ltd, China, and its partners, to set up a production base for solar cells and green energy equipment,” Jebasingam said.

He added the production base would be the largest, single solar cell factory in Southeast Asia and can potentially create some 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Jebasingam said the tourism sector also received a boost from various high-impact projects such as the transformation of the Kuala Terengganu City Centre project into a vibrant Heritage Waterfront City.

He said the project attracted RM5.6 billion in investments and created some 6,000 job opportunities.

Other tourism projects include the Kuantan Waterfront and the Pekan Heritage projects, including the recently launched Muzium Masjid Sultan Abdullah, which witnessed increased tourist arrivals in Pahang.

On Bumiputera empowerment, he said ECERDC, in partnership with related federal and state agencies, continued to provide incentives, guidance and business consultation to Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

“Bumiputera businesses which have benefited from ECER incentives and Teraju@ECER facilitation funds have successfully contributed RM15.2 billion, or 19.4 per cent of private investments, into the region and created 16,700 jobs for locals,” he added.

Jebasingam said ECERDC also continued to champion human capital development programmes to build and nurture a new generation of skilled workers and entrepreneurs among the B40 community as part of its strategy to close the rural-urban gap and uplift income levels.

He said more than 60,000 people of all racial and socio-economic backgrounds had benefited from ECERDC’s human capital development and poverty eradication programmes such as empower ECER, entrepreneur ECER, Suri@Home, TERAJU@ECER, Agropolitan and Akuapolitan.

“Of the 19,000 adults who participated and acquired new skills through the programmes, 90 per cent became entrepreneurs with others obtaining better jobs.

“They have in turn, helped generate over 28,000 jobs for locals,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jebasingam said the council had also embarked on a strategic review of the ECER Masterplan to ensure its strategies and efforts continue to drive transformation in gearing up towards and beyond 2020.

“This review will prepare us to position ECER’s economic sectors to take advantage of new opportunities, arising from its increasing integration into global and regional trade networks, to ensure our objective of correcting regional imbalance and uplifting livelihood will be achieved,” he added.

ECER is an economic corridor comprising Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and the district of Mersing in Johor, while covering an area of over 66,000 square kilometres or 51 per cent of Peninsular Malaysia.

It is home to some 4.3 million people, about 15 per cent of the total national population, with economic growth driven by five key economic clusters, namely tourism, oil, gas and petrochemicals, manufacturing, agribusiness and human capital and entrepreneurship development. ― Bernama