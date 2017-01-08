Dubai stocks lead Middle East gains as traders seek dividends

People have their pictures taken near an Emaar sign outside the Dubai Mall, March 15, 2014. — Reuters picABU DHABI, Jan 8 — Dubai stocks gained the most in the Gulf, led by Emaar Properties PJSC, as investors hunt for dividends ahead of earnings season. Insurers in the emirate rose on merger speculation.

Emaar Properties, which accounts for about 22 per cent of the DFM General Index, climbed 1.6 per cent as analysts see the stock handing investors a dividend of 18 fils per share for 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Dubai’s gauge advanced for a sixth day, the longest streak since July, adding 1.8 per cent today.

Dubai Islamic Insurance & Reinsurance Co was the biggest gainer among insurers, rising 4.6 per cent as traders exchanged 39 million shares, the most in two years.

Investors are betting that some insurance companies in the emirate will merge, Ahmed Waheed, the Dubai-based vice president of the institutional desk at Mena Corp Financial Services LLC, said in an e-mail. Kuwait’s SE Price Index rose 1.1 per cent, Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index increased 0.5 per cent and Qatar’s QE Index gained 0.1 per cent. Muscat’s MSM30 was little changed. Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.8 per cent.

“Domestic investors are likely to be very focused on companies due to report this week,” said Julian Bruce, the head of institutional trading at EFG-Hermes UAE in Dubai, a unit of the biggest publicly traded Arab investment bank. Israel’s TA-25 Index fell 0.3 per cent in Tel Aviv. Egypt’s EGX30 Index advanced 0.5 per cent. — Bloomberg