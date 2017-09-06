Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

DRB-HICOM quashes talk of change at the helm of Proton

Wednesday September 6, 2017
07:53 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: UK consumers mark Zero Waste Week with ‘naked’ productsThe Edit: UK consumers mark Zero Waste Week with ‘naked’ products

Petronas confirms staff nabbed on suspicion of corruptionPetronas confirms staff nabbed on suspicion of corruption

China out of 2018 World Cup despite winning in QatarChina out of 2018 World Cup despite winning in Qatar

UN warns of Myanmar Rohingya catastropheUN warns of Myanmar Rohingya catastrophe

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A Geely Boyue SUV is seen on display during the signing ceremony between DRB-Hicom Bhd and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in Kuala Lumpur June 23, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayA Geely Boyue SUV is seen on display during the signing ceremony between DRB-Hicom Bhd and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in Kuala Lumpur June 23, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — DRB-HICOM Bhd today stressed that its priority now was to formulate a business plan for the national car maker, quashing market talk of changes of key personnel at Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton).

“We refer to the various news reports on changes of key personnel at Proton.

“We wish to clarify that DRB-HICOM Bhd and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd (Geely) are currently still in the process of finalising details of the transaction (recent acquisition),” it said in a statement today.

DRB-HICOM said the first priority for both parties at this time, as part of the agreed items of the definitive agreement signed on June 23, was to formulate a solid business plan that can ensure Proton would be on a solid footing as it embarked on a new journey.

It, however, added that any material announcement in this regard, if any, will be made in due course.

Geely purchased a 49.9 per cent stake in Proton. It also acquired a majority share of 51 per cent of Lotus Advance Technologies Sdn Bhd from Proton.

At the time of the acquisition, Geely’s Chairperson Li Shufu said the company’s priority was to turn around ailing Proton.    

Several local dailies reported that Li Chunrong, who was recruited by Geely last month, was rumoured to become Proton’s next Chief Executive Officer.

Talks are rife after China’s state news agency, Xinhua, reported that Li Chunrong, who was Deputy General Manager at Dongfeng Honda Engine Co, was picked by Geely to oversee operations in Proton. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline