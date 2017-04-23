Draghi seen choosing faster QE exit if French hurdle cleared

While no changes to interest rates or asset purchases are expected at Thursday’s meeting, most respondents in a Bloomberg survey now say the European Central Bank president will revise forward guidance as early as June, six months sooner than in an earlier poll. Economists also reduced their estimate for how long it will take to taper quantitative easing and brought forward their predicted rate hike.

Public divergences among senior policy makers in recent weeks have fuelled speculation that the ECB is close to signalling the withdrawal of its extraordinary stimulus. While Draghi has tried to quash that talk, and French presidential elections starting today still pose a threat to the euro area, the region’s steadily-strengthening recovery may convince him to at least hint at his exit strategy.

“Assuming there are no major shocks, then the ECB will want to start taking the monetary stimulus punchbowl away, albeit at a modest pace,” said Alan McQuaid, an economist at Merrion Capital in Dublin. “It is likely to start with changing its forward guidance after the French election, then announce its tapering intentions after the German election in September and then deliver on bond-buying reductions.”

Thursday’s meeting in Frankfurt might see the official start of an exit discussion that has so far been conveyed only in public appearances and media interviews. Draghi said after the March 9 Governing Council meeting that it wasn’t a topic, and stressed in an April 6 speech that the economy offered no grounds to “materially alter our assessment of the inflation outlook.”

Le Pen concerns

Much depends on the signals coming from France, where the National Front’s Marine Le Pen is campaigning on an anti-euro and anti-European Union platform. She is one of the front-runners in today’s vote to make it to a runoff on May 7.

ECB Governing Council members attending the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington over the weekend signalled that their liquidity facilities remain available to counter any market tension that may arise in the aftermath of the election.

“Since the ECB’s meeting will take place between the two rounds of the French presidential election and we expect Le Pen to make it into the second round, a materialisation of the severe downside risk of her victory cannot be excluded by the time the ECB makes its decision,” said Christopher Matthies, an economist at Sparkasse Suedholstein. “A large change of wording or any action seems therefore unlikely since it might have to be reversed.”

The central bank currently says it expects to keep rates “at present or lower levels for an extended period” and “well past” the end of quantitative easing. Of the 47 economists polled last week, just 8 expect policy makers to tweak forward guidance at this meeting. Even if they’re right, the change would be relatively minor, with all but one saying the ECB would drop its signal that rates might be cut further.

One-third say policy makers will this week describe the risks to economic growth as broadly balanced rather than tilted to the downside, a change that Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said last week he would personally favour.

Once the ECB has kicked off the communication that will lead to the end of QE and ultra-low rates, economists foresee swifter action than they had predicted prior to the last meeting.

More than 60 per cent say the winding down of QE will be announced in September this year, with 93 per cent expecting tapering to start by the first quarter of 2018, up from 88 per cent in the last survey. A majority say the ECB will announce monthly reductions one at a time instead of setting out a full plan, and the median estimate is for the process to last six months, down from seven months previously.

More than half expect the first increase in the deposit rate — currently minus 0.4 per cent — to come in the third quarter of 2018, compared with the fourth quarter in the last survey.

A purchasing managers index on Friday showed private-sector activity in the euro area growing at the fastest pace in six years, with France unexpectedly outperforming Germany. That’s the kind of data that might just change the mood in the ECB’s Governing Council.

“The forthcoming monetary policy normalisation is by now widely accepted,” said Matthies. It “should be implemented if incoming economic data tracks the anticipated strength of the European economy.” — Bloomberg