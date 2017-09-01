Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Money

Dow, DuPont complete planned merger to form DowDuPont

Friday September 1, 2017
07:50 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump’s hostility toward media has a purpose, expert saysTrump’s hostility toward media has a purpose, expert says

US policeman who said ‘we only kill black people’ loses jobUS policeman who said ‘we only kill black people’ loses job

Wayne Rooney arrested on suspicion of drink-drivingWayne Rooney arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

The Edit: Bollywood’s newest subject — erectile dysfunctionThe Edit: Bollywood’s newest subject — erectile dysfunction

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Dow and DuPont announced the merger in December 2015. — Reuters picDow and DuPont announced the merger in December 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 1 — Dow Chemical Co and DuPont said today the companies had successfully completed their planned US$130 billion (RM555.2 billion) merger to form DowDuPont.

Shares of DuPont and Dow stopped trading at the close of August 31 and will now trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DWDP”.

Dow and DuPont announced the merger in December 2015.

“The true value of this merger lies in the intended creation of three industry powerhouses that will define their markets,” Andrew Liveris, executive chairman of DowDuPont, said in a statement today.

Post-merger, Dow and DuPont are expected to break up into three independent, publicly traded units. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline