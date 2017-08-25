Dollar up before Yellen, Draghi speeches, Asia stocks head for weekly gain

The dollar was steady early today at ¥109.51 (RM4.27), holding yesterday's 0.5 per cent gain, and heading for a weekly gain of 0.3 per cent. ― Reuters picSINGAPORE, Aug 25 ― Asian stocks traded tentatively today as US political turmoil continued to erode risk sentiment, but the dollar strengthened as attention shifted to the central bankers' symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that began yesterday.

Overnight, Wall Street indexes closed between 0.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent lower as a rift between US President Donald Trump and Congress appeared to widen.

In a post on Twitter, Trump said Congress could have avoided a legislative “mess” if it had heeded his advice on raising the amount of money the government can borrow, known as the debt ceiling.

That came after Trump said on Tuesday that he would be willing to risk a government shutdown to secure funding for a wall along the US-Mexico border.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, was about 0.1 per cent lower in early trade, set to end the week 1.25 per cent higher.

Investors expect a volatile month ahead with a late-September deadline looming for the United States to raise the its debt ceiling or risk defaulting on debt payments, said Michael Purves, chief global strategist at Weeden & Co in Greenwich, Connecticut.

“Why would you rush to buy this (Wall Street) dip with the debt ceiling looming?” Purves said.

The MSCI World index was steady, heading for a 0.65 per cent weekly gain.

Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.25 per cent, on track for a loss of 0.4 per cent for the week.

South Korea's KOSPI was little changed and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.3 per cent.

The dollar fared better than stocks as investors turned their sights to the Jackson Hole central bankers' meeting at which Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are due to speak today, although no new policy messages are expected from either.

Yellen and Draghi will are scheduled to speak at 1400 and 1900 GMT respectively.

The dollar was also helped by fewer-than-expected US initial jobless claims for the week ended August 19.

Japanese core consumer prices rose for the seventh straight month in July, a sign the economy is making slow but steady progress toward meeting the central bank's 2 per cent inflation target, although the increase was still largely driven by higher fuel bills.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major peers, was also little changed at 93.20. It is poised to end the week 0.15 per cent lower.

The euro was steady at US$1.17985, set to end the week 0.3 per cent higher.

In commodities, crude prices fell overnight as some refiners shut down as Tropical Storm Harvey crossed the Gulf of Mexico, reducing their short-term crude demand.

But oil prices rose today as production was shut down on expectations Harvey would be a major hurricane when it reaches the Texas coast tonight or early tomorrow.

US crude futures rose 0.65 per cent to US$47.74 a barrel, after yesterday's 2 per cent slump. They're on track for a weekly fall of 1.6 per cent.

Global benchmark Brent advanced 0.4 per cent to $52.35, after sliding 0.8 per cent overnight.

Copper remained near a three-year high hit yesterday on signs of stronger demand in top consumer China while inventories fell in London warehouses.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.2 per cent to US$6,700 a tonne, extending yesterday's 1.9 per cent gain and set to end the week up 3.3 per cent.

Gold was steady at US$1,286.57 an ounce, heading for a 0.2 per cent gain for the week. ― Reuters