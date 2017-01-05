Dollar tumbles, yuan extends gains as EM stocks rise

The offshore yuan surged 0.5 per cent to 6.8289 per dollar, its strongest in nearly two months, after a 1.4 per cent gain yesterday. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Jan 5 ― The dollar fell by the most in two months as traders digested minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting and the yuan surged to its biggest two-day advance since 2010. Gold extended gains, while equities in Hong Kong and emerging markets rallied.

The DXY dollar gauge fell the most since Donald Trump won the US elections as the Fed minutes showed uncertainty over how his policies would impact the pace of interest-rate increases. The offshore yuan recovered from an earlier loss to head for its fourth-straight gain of 2017, while the yen headed for its strongest level in more than three weeks. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rallied to a two-month high and Europeans stocks erased earlier looses.

Uncertainty over the path of US fiscal policy weighed heavily on the Fed’s discussion of the economy and the path of monetary policy when it decided to lift rates last month, minutes from that meeting showed. Despite growing attention to the risks of fiscal policy spurring faster growth than currently forecast, most on the committee reiterated that a “gradual” pace of rate hikes over the coming years would likely remain appropriate. Stocks have rallied with the dollar, while Treasuries have plunged since Trump’s election.

“Multiple references to dollar strength in the FOMC minutes, another plunge in the US currency versus the offshore yuan and over-extended long dollar positioning more generally, have all contributed to today’s dollar selloff,” said Gareth Berry, a foreign-exchange and rates strategist at Macquarie Bank Ltd in Singapore.

Currencies

The offshore yuan surged 0.5 per cent to 6.8289 per dollar, its strongest in nearly two months, after a 1.4 per cent gain yesterday. The Bloomberg Dollar Index extended losses, declining 0.3 per cent, after touching its highest level since its 2004 inception earlier in the week. The measure has jumped 1.7 per cent since December 13. The yen rose 0.8 per cent to 116.37 per dollar after advancing 0.4 per cent the previous session. South Korea’s won jumped 1.7 per cent, the most since September. The euro climbed 0.2 per cent to US$1.0510. It rose 0.8 per cent yesterday in its first gain against the dollar this year as the region’s inflation accelerated in December to the fastest pace since 2013.

Stocks

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.9 per cent to a three-week high. The Hang Seng Index rose 1.5 per cent, the highest level since December 9. Singapore’s Straits Times Index climbed 1.2 per cent, the most since November 10. Japan’s Topix index added 0.1 per cent, extending Wednesday’s 2.4 per cent climb, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.3 per cent. India’s S&P BSE Sensex increased 0.8 per cent. Philippine shares rallied to the highest level since November and Thailand’s benchmark touched a 20-month high. Futures on the S&P 500 lost 0.1 per cent after the underlying gauge rose 0.6 per cent in New York. The Dow Jones Industrial Average resumed its pursuit of 20,000, rising to 19,942.16. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed after falling 0.1 per cent yesterday to halt a three-day advance that took the measure into a bull market.

Commodities

Crude oil futures fell 0.2 per cent after yesterday’s 1.8 per cent advance. US inventories were projected to have declined while OPEC and other producers implement promised production cuts. Gold rose 0.8 per cent to US$1,172.53 (RM5,254.09), the highest level in a month. ― Bloomberg