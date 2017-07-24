Dollar struggles near 13-month low as US political woes weigh

A 100 yuan banknote (bottom) is placed next to US US$100 banknotes in this picture illustration taken in Beijing, in this November 1, 2010 file photo. — Reuters picTOKYO, July 24 — The dollar struggled near a 13-month low against a basket of major currencies this morning as US political woes dampened hopes for quick passage of President Donald Trump’s stimulus and tax reform agendas.

The Trump administration, already dogged by investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the US election, took a fresh hit on Friday after White House spokesman Sean Spicer resigned, highlighting an upheaval within the president’s inner circle.

The dollar index against a group of six currencies was little changed at 93.854, after touching 93.847, its lowest since June 2016.

“For any chance of the dollar bouncing back in the near term, it will need a rebound in US yields,” said Junichi Ishikawa, senior forex strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

“The current US political situation is weighing heavily on US yields. So we will need strong US data to dislodge US yields from their low levels.”

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury note yield hit a three-week low on Friday with a retreat in Wall Street shares kindling safe-haven demand for debt.

The euro was 0.2 percent higher at US$1.1681 (RM5) after advancing to a 23-month high of US$1.1683 on Friday.

The common currency has been on a bullish footing after what the markets perceived as hawkish talk from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi in recent weeks.

The dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 110.965 yen, with the Japanese currency at its strongest in five weeks.

The Australian dollar traded at US$0.7925 after being pushed down from a 26-month high of US$0.7992 scaled on Friday.

The Aussie had advanced on the dollar’s broad weakness before its rally was tempered by dovish comments from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) deputy governor Guy Debelle on Friday.

The New Zealand dollar fared better, staying in close reach of US$0.7460, its highest since September 2016 scaled on Friday. — Reuters