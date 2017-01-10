Dollar retreats, Asia mixed as commodities climb

An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information on the first trading day after the New Year holiday at a brokerage house in Shanghai. — Reuters picWELLINGTON, Jan 10 — The dollar fell for a second day, continuing its slide from a multi-year peak at the beginning of 2017.

European equity futures were little changed and Asian stocks were mixed, with losses in Japan offsetting advances in Hong Kong.

Oil move higher after tumbling yesterday, while iron ore jumped.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index weakened for the fourth time in five days ahead of a media briefing by US President-elect Donald Trump tomorrow. Stock-index futures in New York signalled a second day of declines.

Japanese shares fell after a holiday yesterday, while Hong Kong shares rallied for a fourth day.

Gold reached a one-month high and iron ore futures rose to the highest level since December 16 after Chinese data showed the producer price index advanced at the fastest clip in five years last month.

Anxiety has crept back into markets in the new year following a burst of optimism that accompanied Trump’s surprise election victory, with investors expressing their concern largely via the currency market.

The pound has been hit by resurgent angst over the implications of Brexit, while bitcoin has been whipsawed after touching an all-time high last week. Crude rose above US$52 (RM232.67) a barrel after sinking the most in more than five weeks.

“The mood is really hesitant,” said Yukio Ishizuki, senior FX strategist at Daiwa Securities Co in Tokyo. “Strength in the US economy naturally makes the dollar attractive, but given so much of an expectation was built on Trump’s policies and markets are now undergoing a correction, it is slightly scary to build dollar longs.”

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.1 per cent as of 7:32am London time, leaving the gauge — which tracks the greenback versus 10 major peers—down 1.1 per cent since touching a 14-year high on January 3.

China’s offshore was little changed after paring gains. The currency fell for two straight days after reaching the highest since November last week. South Korea’s won climbed 1.1 per cent following a 1.3 per cent slide the previous session.

The yen increased 0.2 per cent to 115.76 per dollar after rallying 0.9 per cent yesterday. The pound touched its lowest level since October 28 yesterday after UK Prime Minister Theresa May said over the weekend that negotiations on Brexit will be about “getting the right relationship, not about keeping bits of membership.”

A so-called hard Brexit may push the Bank of England to keep rates lower for longer, while weakening the pound and supporting foreign-focused companies in the main stock index. The currency was down 0.1 per cent at 1.2148 per dollar today. The euro rose 0.2 per cent.

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 per cent following a 0.4 per cent decline in the index yesterday after it closed Friday at an all-time high, capping a 6.4 per cent advance since Trump’s election.

The Dow Average slipped by 76 points to 19,887.38. It’s been stuck in a 250-point range for the past month. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index also lost 0.4 per cent yesterday, when the broader Stoxx Europe 600 Index had its biggest drop since December 14, falling 0.5 per cent.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed today. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.2 per cent, with more stocks falling than rising on the dollar-denominated gauge. Japan’s Topix dropped 0.7 per cent and the Nikkei 225 slid 0.8 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.6 per cent. China’s producer price index jumped 5.5 per cent last month from a year earlier, beating the median estimate of 4.6 per cent in a Bloomberg survey and a 3.3 per cent increase in November.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.8 per cent as financial shares slipped 1.4 per cent, while the Kospi index in Seoul lost 0.2 per cent. New Zealand and Singapore equities rose. India’s S&P BSE Sensex added 0.5 per cent, while a gauge of mid-cap stocks climbed to its highest level in more than a month.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.2 per cent to US$52.07 a barrel after sinking 3.8 per cent last session as an increase in US drilling offset signs that Opec members are sticking to planned output cuts. Iron ore futures for May delivery rose 5.5 per cent to 580 yuan/tonne on Dalian Commodity Exchange, the highest since December 16 Gold advanced 0.3 per cent to US$1,184.91 an ounce, with demand forecast to rise ahead of Chinese New Year. It gained 0.7 per cent yesterday. Copper futures climbed 0.9 per cent in New York.

Bonds

Australian government bonds climbed for the third time in four sessions, with yields down five basis points, or 0.06 percentage point, to 2.71 per cent. Similar maturity New Zealand debt yielded 3.17 per cent, down eight basis points. Yields on Treasury notes were up 1 per cent at 2.38 per cent after falling six basis points yesterday. — Bloomberg