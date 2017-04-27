Dollar pares decline after Nafta anxiety defused

US President Donald Trump ruled out a withdrawal from Nafta. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 27 —The dollar recovered early losses after Donald Trump ruled out a withdrawal from Nafta. European stocks fell as investors absorbed a string of news from corporate earnings to central bank decisions and plans to overhaul US taxes.

The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar jumped, reversing earlier declines, as the White House said it won’t immediately terminate participation in the North American Free Trade Agreement. European shares retreated from a six-day rally as Deutsche Bank AG sank after reporting results. The yen slipped as the Bank of Japan kept its stimulus policies unchanged.

Investors are searching for fresh impetus after an underwhelming tax cut plan from US President Donald Trump. The Nafta statement emerged as a distraction for the currency market, while in the bond market, the next flashpoint will be the tone of the European Central Bank’s meeting Wednesday. Emmanuel Macron’s ascent in the French election blunted euroskepticism, creating room for policy makers to chart out their stimulus exit plan.

Trump’s top advisers have been embroiled in a debate over how aggressively to proceed on reshaping US participation in Nafta, with hard-liners favoring a threatened withdrawal as soon as this week and others advocating for a more measured approach to reopening negotiations with Canada and Mexico.

“We would expect the commentary to remain relatively upbeat on the growth outlook,” Mike Bell, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management said in a note. He expects the ECB to wait until January to begin withdrawing stimulus. “Despite the result of the first round of the French election soothing market fears of potential euro disintegration risk we still expect this week’s ECB meeting to be too early to signal any meaningful shift in policy.” — Bloomberg