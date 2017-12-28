Dollar on defensive; commodity currencies stand tall

The dollar’s index against a basket of six major currencies last stood at 92.980, languishing near yesterday’s trough of 92.956, its weakest level since December 1. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Dec 28 — The dollar was on the defensive today, facing headwinds from a dip in US 10-year bond yields, while commodity-linked currencies were bolstered by this week’s rally in metal and oil prices.

“Bond yields have pulled back from their peaks and the dollar is trading with a soft tone,” said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore, referring to a pullback in US 10-year Treasury yields.

The US 10-year Treasury yield stood near 2.42 per cent , having come off a nine-month high of 2.504 per cent set last week. The US 10-year yield had slipped yesterday as investors rebalanced portfolios before year-end.

The euro edged up 0.1 per cent to US$1.1902 (RM4.85), having set a 3-1/2 week high of US$1.1911 yesterday.

Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.2 per cent to 113.19 yen , staying below a four-week high of 113.75 yen touched on December 12.

Currencies of commodities exporters remained firm, in the wake of this week’s rise in oil prices to 2-1/2 year highs and a surge in copper prices to four-year peaks.

The Australian dollar touched a fresh two-month high of US$0.7780 today, having gained 0.8 per cent so far this week.

The Canadian dollar last stood at C$1.2639. Yesterday, the loonie had touched a three-week high of CUS$1.2627.

A rise to levels beyond its early December high of CUS$1.2624 would send the Canadian dollar to its highest since late October. — Reuters