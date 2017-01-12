Dollar loses altitude, Asia shares at 11-week top

Pedestrians stand in front of an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, December 1, 2016. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Jan 12 — The US dollar nursed widespread losses today after President-elect Donald Trump’s long-awaited news briefing provided scant clarity on future fiscal policies, disappointing bulls wagering on major stimulus.

Yet neither did Trump mention possible tariffs against Chinese exports, a relief for Asian share markets that have feared the outbreak of a global trade war.

It was enough to help MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climb 0.8 per cent to its highest since late October.

Australia’s main index added 0.3 per cent, aided by strength in bulk commodity prices, while Shanghai stocks were flat.

Going the other way, Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.9 per cent as the yen climbed on a retreating dollar.

Wall Street had overcome its brief wobble to end yesterday firmer.

The Dow added 0.5 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.21 per cent.

Health stocks were not so lucky after Trump said pharmaceutical companies were “getting away with murder” by charging high prices.

The S&P 500 healthcare index lost 1 per cent, while the Nasdaq biotechnology index sank 2.96 per cent.

Trump’s first news conference since the November 8 election contained no details on tax cuts and infrastructure spending, two factors that had fueled the five-week rally in stocks and a selloff in global bond markets.

“President elect Trump’s first news conference since late July has left a veritable laundry list of questions unanswered for markets,” wrote analysts at Westpac.

“The news conference was a far cry from the market friendly, pro-growth “presidential” comments that Trump delivered at his acceptance speech on 9 Nov,” they added.

“The issue is that markets arguably priced in too much reflation without any solid policy detail.”

The uncertainty about what policies will actually be pursued has seen yields on 10-year Treasury notes rally from a 2.64 per cent peak over the last month to stand at 2.349 per cent today.

The US dollar, likewise, has had to surrender some of its gains in the last week or so. Wednesday’s session was especially volatile with the dollar rallying hard into the Trump event, only to recoil at his vagueness on policy.

The dollar index was nursing a grudge at 101.520 today, having been as high as 102.950 at one stage overnight.

The euro had rallied to US$1.0602 (RM4.73) from a trough of US$1.0454, while the dollar lapsed to 114.79 yen from a top of 116.87.

Sterling also bounced from a 10-week low of US$1.2048 to stand at US$1.2184.

In commodity markets, oil was a shade softer after data showed rising US crude inventories.

US crude was trading 7 cents lower at US$52.18, though that followed gains of nearly 3 per cent overnight.

Brent crude was off 3 cents at US$55.07 a barrel. — Reuters