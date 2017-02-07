Dollar jumps on rate bets, US stocks at records

Bloomberg’s dollar gauge rose the most in almost two weeks after a Fed official indicated interest rates may rise as soon as March. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 7 — The dollar strengthened against all of its major peers, Treasuries weakened and US stocks churned to fresh all-time highs as investors speculate the Trump administration will revert attention to implementing pro-growth policies as the Federal Reserve hints at rate hikes.

Caterpillar Inc and Boeing Co led the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record, while bank shares lifted the S&P 500 Index.

Bloomberg’s dollar gauge rose the most in almost two weeks after a Fed official indicated interest rates may rise as soon as March.

Emerging-market assets slipped, gold fluctuated near its highest level since November, and crude fell toward US$52 (RM230.67) a barrel.

After Trump spent the first weeks of his tenure in the White House taking swipes at other countries’ trading policies — pushing the dollar to a two-month low — investors are still holding out hope he will turn toward the spending and tax cuts he touted in his campaign.

Across the Atlantic, political risk is pressuring the euro after French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen laid out a manifesto that included taking the country out of the common currency.

“The dollar will go higher from here,” said Adam Cole, head of global foreign-exchange strategy in London at Royal Bank of Canada. “On balance Trump’s policies are dollar positive and that will win over the rhetoric.”

What’s coming up in the markets

Trump’s administration returns to court today to defend his executive order banning some Muslim travellers from the US, arguing the president has broad authority to head off threats to the country.

In the UK, a report due Friday may show industrial activity moderated.

Scotland is taking its protest against Brexit to the next level with lawmakers in Edinburgh voting on whether to trigger the mechanism to leave the European Union.

But the vote today can’t stop Britain or even Scotland leaving the EU.

Stocks

The S&P 500 added 0.3 per cent to 2,298.89 at 9:49am in New York. The Dow topped 20,140 for a fresh intraday high.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.6 per cent, led by a 1.2 per cent gain in the property sector.

Banking and oil and gas shares retreated for a second day after BNP Paribas and BP posted profits that missed estimates.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent for a second day of gains. The yen weakened back above 112 per dollar after falling below that level yesterday. The euro dropped 0.7 per cent to US$1.0674. The British pound retreated 0.9 per cent to a two-week low of US$1.2363.

Bonds

Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 2.42 per cent after the biggest drop in more than two weeks in the previous session.

China’s foreign-currency reserves edged just below US$3 trillion in January, falling to the lowest since early 2011 after the yuan capped its steepest annual decline in two decades.

Greece’s two-year note yields climbed to 9.52 per cent as a quarrel between the nation’s creditors over its fiscal targets boosted concern it is running out of time to complete yet another review of its bailout programme.

Commodities

Oil dropped 0.6 per cent to US$52.11 a barrel after falling 1.5 per cent yesterday before US government data forecast to show US crude stockpiles expanded for a fifth week.

Statoil ASA said it would make another US$1 billion of cost cuts this year after posting a surprise loss, while BP Plc said it still needs to borrow money to cover spending and dividends at current oil prices.

Gold slipped 0.4 per cent after advancing for three straight days to the highest level since November.

Futures fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,231.40 an ounce. Nickel dropped from highest in more than three weeks amid uncertainty about Philippine supply. Industrial metals come under pressure in London from the stronger dollar. — Bloomberg