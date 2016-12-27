Dollar gains while oil extends rally after holiday: Markets wrap

The dollar rose against other currencies, while the yen slipped for the first time. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 27 — The dollar rose against most major currencies while oil continued its longest winning streak in four months as most major financial markets reopened after a long holiday weekend.

The yen slipped for the first time in five sessions while the euro was also lower versus the US currency.

Crude advanced for a seventh day before OPEC and other producing nations start reducing output. European shares climbed as trading resumed after the holiday, though the UK market remains closed for the day.

Japan’s Topix index gave up earlier gains to finish lower for the fourth straight day, while the Shanghai Composite Index also dropped.

Trading is expected to be thin this week as financial markets close out a volatile year. US equities are near a record, the dollar is around a multiyear high and crude oil has climbed to a 17-month peak as traders have powered past shocks from the Brexit vote in the UK to Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.

“The financial markets seem to have already priced in expectations toward a Trump presidency, and are shifting toward a market that’s waiting to gauge his actual policies,” said Hideyuki Ishiguro, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities Co. in Tokyo.

“We also have a lack of market participants with overseas markets closed.”

Financial markets in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong are shut, while those in the US and most of the rest of Europe resume trading after a holiday Monday. Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed, trading near the highest level in more than a decade. The euro slipped 0.1 per cent, and the yen weakened 0.2 per cent. While the Japanese currency gained 0.5 per cent last week, it’s still about 15 per cent from a high in August. The South Korean won fell 0.5 per cent against the dollar, after strengthening for the first time in nine sessions on Monday.

Commodities

Crude futures advanced 0.5 per cent to $53.28 a barrel in New York. Prices are set to recover next year as supply cuts help rebalance an oversupplied market, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said last week. OPEC and 11 nations from outside the group including Russia have agree to trim about 1.8 million barrels a day from January. Gold rose 1 per cent to an almost two-week high of US$1,144.45 (RM5,125).

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.2 per cent. The benchmark gauge was little changed last week after touching the highest point of the year. It is still down 1.4 per cent for 2016.

Japan’s Topix fell 0.1 per cent and is down 0.7 per cent this year. The Nikkei 225 Stock Average was little changed and is up 1.9 per cent this year.

Data today showed Japan’s consumer prices dropped in November, though analysts see a weaker yen and higher oil prices helping bring some modest price gains in the coming year.

Toshiba Corp. dropped as much as 16 per cent on reports it may book a loss of as much as ¥500 billion yen (RM19.1 billion) on its US nuclear operations. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.3 per cent. Data showed Chinese industrial companies’ profits rose 14.5 per cent in November from a year earlier. China’s economy is closing out the year on a high note as the earliest December indicators show no sign expansion is faltering. The Jakarta Composite Index rose 1.6 per cent, advancing for the first time since Dec. 9 to end its longest losing streak since 2005. — Bloomberg