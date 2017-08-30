Dollar erases declines, yen weakens as risk appetite rebounds

NEW YORK, Aug 30 — The dollar erased its losses to post a gain for the first time in three days as risk appetite rebounded in the aftermath of North Korea’s latest missile test.
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index — which was down as much as half a per cent earlier in the session — advanced 0.2 per cent as Treasuries and other haven assets trimmed gains.
Investors had sought safety after North Korea fired a missile that flew over northern Japan, but then reversed much of that move amid a relatively contained response from the White House.
The dollar rose versus many of its G-10 peers, with the biggest advance coming against the yen. — Bloomberg