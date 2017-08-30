Dollar erases declines, yen weakens as risk appetite rebounds

South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on US 100 dollar notes in this file photo illustration shot December 15, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 30 — The dollar erased its losses to post a gain for the first time in three days as risk appetite rebounded in the aftermath of North Korea’s latest missile test.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index — which was down as much as half a per cent earlier in the session — advanced 0.2 per cent as Treasuries and other haven assets trimmed gains.

Investors had sought safety after North Korea fired a missile that flew over northern Japan, but then reversed much of that move amid a relatively contained response from the White House.

The dollar rose versus many of its G-10 peers, with the biggest advance coming against the yen. — Bloomberg