Dollar edges higher vs yen as concerns over N.Korea tensions ease

File photo of US dollar bills and yen notes. – Reuters picSINGAPORE, Aug 15— The dollar edged higher against the yen today, pulling away from a recent four-month low, as concerns over tensions between the United States and North Korea eased for now, supporting risk appetite.

North Korea’s said he will watch the actions of the United States for a while longer before making a decision on a threatened missile strike near Guam, the North’s official news agency said today.

“The rhetoric is easing. I think the market was sort of leaning that way anyway,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for OANDA in Singapore, referring to an easing in investor concerns over the tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Traders said the greenback also gained a lift after New York Fed President William Dudley said in an interview with the Associated Press that he would be in favour of another interest rate hike this year if the economy evolved in line with his expectations.

The dollar rose 0.4 per cent to 110.04 yen, pulling further away from a near four-month low of 108.72 yen set on Friday.

The safe haven Swiss franc eased, with the dollar gaining about 0.1 per cent to 0.9725 francs. The Swiss franc extended its losses after shedding about 1.1 per cent against the dollar yesterday, its biggest daily fall since July 27. — Reuters