Dollar advance saps commodity gain; stocks rise

A gauge of commodities pared some gains as the dollar climbed, with oil fluctuating ahead of government data which is expected to show inventories fell for a fifth week. — Reuters picDUBAI, May 9 — The dollar gained a second day as bets increased for a hike in US borrowing costs next month.

That took some of the shine off a bounce in commodities, though mining stocks still spurred European equities to the highest since 2015.

Bloomberg’s Dollar Spot Index showed the greenback at the highest in almost a month in the wake of a hawkish speech yesterday by Fed official Loretta Mester.

Treasuries were steady and futures pointed to a slightly higher US stock opening.

Still, basic resources shares were the biggest winners as the Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced.

Investors are looking around for the next major market catalyst after the dissipation of concerns over European populism in the wake of Emmanuel Macron’s French election victory.

Impending central bank meetings, a potential unwind of the Federal Reserve balance sheet and more scheduled elections have so far failed to dent optimism — volatility is at multi-year lows in both fixed-income and stocks, and shares are trading at record levels as labour-market strength and earnings buoy growth.

“Does the lack of fear reflect an exhausted, tired market that believes zero volatility is normal, or is it an example of enormous complacency?”

Bill Blain, a strategist at Mint Partners in London, asked in a note to clients.

Key events coming up this week:

South Korean voters are going to the polls to elect their next president. Investors will be parsing comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

President Neel Kashkari later today for any clues on US central bank policy.

Earnings continue to be released with Walt Disney Co, Mitsubishi Corp, Toyota Motor Corp and Deutsche Telekom AG among those notable.

The Bank of England on Thursday publishes its interest-rate decision and quarterly Inflation Report.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.5 per cent as of 7:29am in New York.

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent after the underlying gauge rose less than one point to a record yesterday.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent after jumping 0.5 per cent yesterday. The euro traded at US$1.0896 (RM4.74), down 0.2 per cent.

The currency fell 0.7 per cent today following Macron’s victory as France’s next president, after trading at the highest level since November.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes held steady at 2.39 per cent after climbing four basis points today.

France 10-year yields increased two basis points to 0.86 per cent.

Similar maturity German yields increased one basis point, to 0.42 per cent.

Commodities

Gold was little changed at US$1,225.93 an ounce, even after the China Gold Association said demand in the biggest consumer could jump to a four-year high.

West Texas Intermediate oil added 0.1 per cent to US$46.46 a barrel. Copper for delivery in three months rose 0.5 per cent after yesterday closing at the lowest level since December 23.

Asia

Asian stocks slipped after a rally to a two-year high yesterday. Japan’s Topix retreated from the highest level since December 2015.

Chinese shares rose after a five-day selloff brought the Shanghai Composite Index to the lowest level since October.

The Aussie fell to the lowest level since January after disappointing retail sales data. — Bloomberg