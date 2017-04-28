Last updated -- GMT+8

Digi Q1 pre-tax profit dips to RM509m

Digi CEO Albern Murty says the focus was on maintaining margins. — DNA picDigi CEO Albern Murty says the focus was on maintaining margins. — DNA picKUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Digi.Com Bhd's pre-tax profit fell to RM509.76 million in the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2017, from RM533.56 million registered in the same period last year.

Revenue eased to RM1.57 billion, in the period under review, from RM1.65 billion, previously.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, the telecommunications company said the financial performance for the quarter had a strong postpaid performance with revenue growth of 12.1 per cent, year-on-year, alongside steady acquisition momentum.

Chief Executive Officer Albern Murty said the Q1 2017 was a busy quarter as it focused on maintaining margins amid challenging market conditions.

“We are responding to these persistent market conditions with a long-term strategy anchored by our continued focus on postpaid, profitability and our digital transformation,” he said.

The company's earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) strengthened to a 45 per cent margin of RM711 million while operation cash flow remained steadfast at RM514 million on the back of a robust network and information technology capabilities and ongoing digital transformation.

The company closed the quarter with 11.8 million subscribers with eight million of them being active Internet subscribers.

Albern said the company would continue to invest in innovating across every area of its business to deliver quality fourth generation plus (4G+) service experience network, innovative digital service and solutions. — Bernama

