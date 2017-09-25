DHL Express announces price hike in Malaysia starting January 2018

File picture shows a DHL employee delivering packets in Washington, DC. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, has announced its annual general average price increase of 6.9 per cent in Malaysia, effective Jan 1.

“The average price increase for international shipments weighing up to 300kg would be 6.9 per cent,” it said in a statement here.

The price increase takes into account inflation, currency dynamics and other rising costs, such as expenses related to compliance with enhanced security regulations and this will allow DHL to continue investing in a truly world-class network to generate significant value for its customers.

“Our annual price increase ensures that we can make the investments needed to meet our customers’ expectations and to continue to make them successful over the long-term,” said Chief Executive Officer Ken Allen.

He said the price adjustments would vary from country to country, depending on local conditions, and would apply to all customers where contracts allowed.

Meanwhile, last year, DHL Express added new hubs with automated sorting capabilities to its international network and further strengthened the security measures in order to meet the requirements of its customers, partners and transport authorities.

“We have announced further investments in modernising our aviation fleet, introducing more green vehicles for inner-city delivery and enhancing our ground infrastructure around the world,” said Allen. — Bernama