Devaluation drags Pakistan’s rupee to bottom of world currencies

A currency trader counts Pakistani rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad December 11, 2017. — Reuters pic ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 — Pakistan’s rupee weakened to a record low yesterday in an apparent devaluation after the central bank continued to ease its grip on the currency amid mounting economic pressure.

The rupee dropped 1.9 per cent to 109.5 per US dollar in Karachi, extending losses for a third day, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The currency has been the worst performer globally since Friday, when the State Bank of Pakistan allowed the rupee to decline.

The nation’s economy has been stressed by widening deficits and declining foreign-exchange reserves. That’s prompted investors, economists and the International Monetary Fund to call for the central bank to scrap its managed float. The rupee was Asia’s most-stable currency since 2014 until the recent weakness.

A devaluation was initially blocked by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who voiced his opposition in July after the central bank allowed the rupee to slide for the first time since 2015. Dar, facing corruption charges and arrest in Pakistan, was granted medical leave in London last month by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who has taken over the finance portfolio.

“There is more focus on dealing with economic issues now,” said Waqar Masood, a former Pakistani finance secretary.

The rupee will stabilise around current levels before sliding gradually to 114 per US dollar ahead of general elections in August next year, said Hamad Aslam, research director at Elixir Securities Pakistan Pvt Ltd in Karachi.

IMF officials last week held discussions with Pakistan as part of a US$6.6 billion (RM26.9 billion) loan programme that was completed last year, according to a Dec 9 statement from the finance ministry.

In an effort to shore up its finances, Pakistan raised US$2.5 billion in a dollar-denominated debt sale last month. Foreign-currency reserves slumped 29 per cent to US$12.9 billion in the year through October. — Bloomberg