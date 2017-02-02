Deutsche Bank loss narrows on higher revenue from debt trading

A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt September 30, 2016. — Reuters picFRANKFURT, Feb 2 —Deutsche Bank AG said its fourth-quarter loss narrowed as a rise in fixed income trading lifted Europe’s largest investment bank.

The net loss in the three months through December was €1.89 billion (US$2.04 billion, RM9.04 billion), compared with €2.12 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement Thursday. Analysts had expected a loss of €1.32 billion, according to the average of 13 estimates in a Bloomberg News survey. Deutsche Bank’s common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, rose to 11.9 per cent at the end of December from 11.1 per cent three months earlier.

Chief Executive Officer John Cryan is cutting bonuses and eliminating thousands of jobs to raise profitability and bolster capital that’s been eroded by misconduct fines. In the past two months, the Frankfurt-based lender agreed to almost US$8 billion (RM35.4 billion) in settlements to end probes into sales of mortgage securities in the US and compliance failures tied to its business in Russia.

“Cryan has delivered on his promise to make progress on Deutsche Bank’s litigation risks,” said Ingo Frommen, an analyst with Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg who has a hold recommendation on the stock, said before the earnings release. That said, “Deutsche Bank still has a capital gap, and unexpected events could still spiral into big problems for the lender.”

Deutsche Bank’s shares have almost doubled from a record low in September, as the bank settled some of its biggest legal matters and the election of Donald Trump as US president prompted speculation that bank regulation will be weakened.

A surge in fixed-income trading has further fuelled a rally in bank shares. The five biggest US investment banks saw their combined debt trading revenue jump 43 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Litigation costs

Cryan has said he’s willing to sacrifice some revenue as he improves the firm’s internal controls and scales back debt-trading operations that require increasing amounts of capital. The bank’s capital has been “burdened by material litigation expenses” in recent years, which will probably continue in 2017, according to Commerzbank AG analyst Michael Dunst.

Last month, Deutsche Bank finalised a settlement with the US Justice Department over its handling of mortgage-backed securities before 2008. The bank agreed to pay a US$3.1 billion civil penalty and provide US$4.1 billion in relief to homeowners. This week, it was fined US$629 million by UK and US authorities for compliance failures that resulted in the bank helping wealthy Russians move about US$10 billion out of the country.

A criminal investigation of the trades by the US Justice Department is ongoing. The bank also hasn’t resolved investigations into whether it manipulated foreign-currency rates and precious metals prices.

To help shoulder those costs, the company said this month that it will scrap the bonuses of its top executives for a second straight year and slashed variable compensation for other senior employees to shore up capital. Deutsche Bank is also considering the sale of a stake in its asset management unit through an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cryan said in a speech in Berlin last week that he’s seeing signs of better times ahead and will continue to focus on resolving the bank’s “legacy issues.” — Bloomberg