Despite Brexit scare, local hotelier moves forward with £1b London project

St Giles currently operates two hotels in London; one in Heathrow and another in central London. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — One of the country's richest hotelier aims to soldier on with its original plan to build an almost £1 billion (RM5.4 billion) mixed development in Blackfairs, London, despite the Brexit scare gripping the country, The Telegraph reported.

St Giles Hotel Group head Abigail Tan said that the group would have to "get creative" should the pound continues its downward trajectory, leading to increased costs.

“Our plans haven’t been altered by Brexit, yet. Blackfriars is still viable and we’re pushing ahead with it, although we’re cautious of costs rising.

“We’re still investing heavily in the UK and still have faith in the UK economy as a hub for business and finance," Tan told the Press Association.

Abigail Tan is also the daughter of Datuk Seri Robert Tan, who leads the public-listed IGB Corporation, the parent company of the premier hotel group.

“Brexit” refers to the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union following a referendum result favouring the move, a portmanteau of "British" and "exit".

The report said that the mega project, which would boast a hotel and one of the tallest residential towers in London, is currently awaiting planning approval from the Southwark Council.

Once approved, the development could be ready as soon as 2020.

St Giles is already operating two hotels in London; one in Heathrow and another in central London which is currently netting a gross profit of £10 million (RM54 million), with a turnover of £17 million (RM91.3 million) according to the report.

However, the report said that the poorly performing pound sterling has led to increased spending power, especially for Europeans in London, rendering the St Giles London venture profitable.