Deputy minister urges online food entrepreneurs to apply for halal certification

Datuk Ahmad Maslan urges online entrepreneurs to obtain halal certification in order to penetrate the overseas markets. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, Aug 18 — Online entrepreneurs, especially those who sell food products are encouraged to meet international standards, including obtaining halal certification, to penetrate overseas markets.

International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Datuk Ahmad Maslan said compliance with the standards was seen as a stepping stone for entrepreneurs to enhance product safety guarantees, so as to be more competitive internationally.

“I suggest that online entrepreneurs as well as those selling in shops or via direct selling, to have halal certification, as this will make their products more appealing to users.

“For example, if an entrepreneur or company has halal certification, they will have access to a wider market because their products are highly valued overseas as consumer awareness, especially in developed countries, about halal certification is quite high now,” he said after visiting the factory of West Food Industries Sdn Bhd, near Mergong, today.

Among other standards for food products are the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) certificate, ‘Food Safety is the Responsibility of the Insdustry’ (MeSTI) certificate, and ISO certification.

He called on the 905,000 SME entrepreneurs nationwide to comply with the standards set to enable them to export more products. — Bernama