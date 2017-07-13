Delta’s passenger unit revenue rises, but profit tumbles

Delta Air Lines Inc’s net income fell 20.8 per cent to US$1.22 billion (RM4.29 billion), or US$1.68 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from US$1.55 billion, or US$2.03 per share, a year earlier. ― AFP picNEW YORK, July 13 ― Delta Air Lines Inc today reported an increase in quarterly passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric, but higher costs weighed on its bottom line.

Breaking a losing streak that has plagued much of the industry for the last two years, Delta posted a 2.5 per cent increase in passenger unit revenue, which measures sales relative to flight capacity, on 0.4 per cent higher capacity in the second quarter of 2017.

But the company's net income fell 20.8 per cent to US$1.22 billion (RM4.29 billion), or US$1.68 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from US$1.55 billion, or US$2.03 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the No. 2 US airline by passenger traffic earned US$1.64 per share, compared to the analyst consensus forecast of US$1.67, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the No. 2 US airline by passenger traffic fell as much as 2.4 per cent to US$54.13 in early trading.

Delta said operating expenses climbed during the quarter on higher salaries and fuel costs, its two biggest components. The airline paid an additional US$338 million towards 2017 profit sharing with employees.

“The June quarter represented the peak for non-fuel cost pressures this year and we expect our CASM (cost per available seat mile) trajectory to moderate to approximately 2 per cent for the September quarter,” Delta Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said in a statement.

Aircraft fuel related expenses rose 18 per cent to US$1.45 billion during the quarter, while salary costs were up 9 per cent to US$2.62 billion.

Delta said the June quarter marked a return to quarterly unit revenue growth after two and a half years, and it expects continued positive growth in the September quarter.

Delta's operating margin, excluding special items, rose slightly to 18.4 per cent, compared to 17.4 per cent last year.

Total operating revenue rose 3.3 per cent to US$10.79 billion. ― Reuters