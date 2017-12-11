Decision time for three big central banks this week (VIDEO)

NEW YOrK, Dec 11 — BoE, ECB, FOMC ... a letter soup that dishes up central bankers this week. And for the Fed at least, spells tightening.

The US is seen as all but certain to raise rates on Wednesday — by 25 basis points.

Darren Sinden market analyst Pepperstone says: “That's pretty much priced into the market. What will be interesting to compare and contrast it is what the Fed says about the likelihood of future rate rises in 2018, because we're not expecting or the market is not expecting a further rate rise from the Fed until September.”

But with a US economy hitting what some economists call a "sweet spot," the Fed itself may signal another three hikes for next year.

If there's nowhere near any such expectation in the euro zone.

The European Central Bank is likely to maintain ultra-low borrowing costs on Thursday.

The euro sculpture is seen outside the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, November 5, 2013. — Reuters picDespite the economy ending 2017 on one of its highest notes in a decade.

Charles Stanley chief investment commentator Garry White says: “The European Central Bank is continuing with its quantitative easing. This is the you know this is providing the backdrop for everything to stay stable.

“It's very very good for the Germans because the Germans have a strong economy and loose conditions. But it's necessary for some of the other countries around the periphery, and they're not doing too well, in order them to recover.”

As for the UK's monetary policy committee...

It too likely to keep policy on hold — against the backdrop of GDP growth some see slowing to just one per cent next year.

Pepperstone says: “From the Bank of England, no change. We've already seen the markets price rate rises there not until the summer of 2018 and maybe the latter part of the summer.”

Sterling's surge at the end of last week likely to weaken imported inflation, anyway — and therefore the case for further hikes.

That is, if the pound continues to gain on Friday's negotiation breakthrough between the UK and the EU — on Brexit. — Reuters