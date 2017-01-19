Davos 2017: Day Two at the World Economic Forum (VIDEO)

DAVOS, Jan 19 ― The best bits from Bloomberg Television’s coverage of the second day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. ― Bloomberg
Thursday January 19, 2017
12:08 PM GMT+8
The Edit: Woody Harrelson is an unlovable loser in ‘Wilson’
The Edit: Alanis Morissette’s manager admits stealing US$5m from her
Track fault causes long delays in Singapore
The Edit: ‘The Discovery’ teases Jason Segel, Rooney Mara’s dark romance
DAVOS, Jan 19 ― The best bits from Bloomberg Television’s coverage of the second day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. ― Bloomberg