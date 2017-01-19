Davos 2017: Day Two at the World Economic Forum (VIDEO)

DAVOS, Jan 19 ― The best bits from Bloomberg Television’s coverage of the second day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. ― Bloomberg

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF) attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, January 18, 2017. ― Reuters pic