Daimler yet more ambitious for 2017 after record year

Daimler’s chief executive Dieter Zetsche says in 2016, the German carmaker has set new records for unit sales, revenue and earnings. — AFP picFRANKFURT, Feb 2 ― Daimler group, the German carmaker behind Mercedes-Benz and Smart, today said it aims to further boost its performance in 2017 after a record year in 2016.

“In 2016, Daimler has set new records for unit sales, revenue and earnings,” chief executive Dieter Zetsche said in a statement.

The Stuttgart-based group lifted profits by 1.0 per cent to €8.8 billion (RM42.1 billion), beating analyst expectations.

Increased profits came on the back of a 3.0-per cent increase in revenue to €153.2 billion, driven by strong performance in its cars and vans divisions.

For the year ahead, “we are confident that we will be able to improve on these record results once again,” Daimler financial director Bodo Uebber said.

The firm aims to book a slight increase in revenues and operating profit in 2017, reflecting a “path of stable growth”, CEO Zetsche said.

Mercedes' three-pointed star overtook Munich-based traditional rival BMW last year to become the largest luxury carmaker by unit sales, recovering a position it lost in 2005.

But Daimler didn't just have good news to report, with its trucks unit suffering a 12-per cent fall in sales in a difficult market environment, to €33.2 billion.

Looking to operating, or underlying profit before interest and taxes, the group's result fell 2.0 per cent to €12.9 billion.

Saying it was investing heavily in future technologies by boosting research and development spending, the group kept its dividend unchanged from 2015's figure, at €3.25 per share.

The level of its employee bonuses also shrank, with the maximum level set at €5,400 for 2016 compared with the previous year's 5,650. ― AFP