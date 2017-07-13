Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

Money

Daimler slips, miners provide support as European shares rise

Thursday July 13, 2017
04:26 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Liu Xiaobo, Chinese dissident who won Nobel, dies at 61Liu Xiaobo, Chinese dissident who won Nobel, dies at 61

The Edit: Here’s how to make banana bread ice cream cakeThe Edit: Here’s how to make banana bread ice cream cake

The Edit: Spanish judge gives date for exhumation of DaliThe Edit: Spanish judge gives date for exhumation of Dali

Killer of Nemtsov, Putin critic gets 20-year jail termKiller of Nemtsov, Putin critic gets 20-year jail term

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Shares in Mercedes maker Daimler fell 1.5 per cent to the bottom of the DAX after a report accusing the carmaker of selling cars with excess emissions. ― Reuters picShares in Mercedes maker Daimler fell 1.5 per cent to the bottom of the DAX after a report accusing the carmaker of selling cars with excess emissions. ― Reuters picLONDON, July 13 ― European shares inched higher today with investors less keen to chase the previous session's strong rally that came on the back of the relatively dovish tone struck by Fed chair Janet Yellen overnight.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1 per cent, in line with euro zone stocks and blue-chips, with rate-sensitive real estate stocks, which were top gainers on Wednesday, pulling back slightly.

Yesterday, the European benchmark posted its best day since Macron's victory in the first round of presidential elections, as banks and yield plays rallied.

Souring sentiment somewhat, shares in Mercedes maker Daimler fell 1.5 per cent to the bottom of the DAX after a report accusing the carmaker of selling cars with excess emissions.

However, continued strength among miners, which hit a near three-month high, supported the index.

Defence and engineering services firm Babcock led European gainers, up 3.6 per cent after a positive trading update, leaving its full-year outlook unchanged.

Earnings began trickling in from a string of French companies.

Supermarket Casino gained 2.1 per cent, leading the retail index which was among the strongest performers.

Spanish peer Dia also rose 2.4 per cent.

Drugmaker Astrazeneca meanwhile was the worst European performer after a report Chief Executive Pascal Soriot was to be named CEO of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline