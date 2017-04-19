Last updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 4:05 pm GMT+8

Daimler in talks with Didi, others for potential cooperation

Wednesday April 19, 2017
12:24 PM GMT+8

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche stands next to the new Mercedes-Maybach S 680 ahead of the Shanghai Autoshow in Shanghai, China April 18, 2017. — Reuters picDaimler CEO Dieter Zetsche stands next to the new Mercedes-Maybach S 680 ahead of the Shanghai Autoshow in Shanghai, China April 18, 2017. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, April 19 — Daimler AG is in talks with local Chinese ride-hailing firms including Didi Chuxing to discuss potential cooperation deals, board member Hubertus Troska said today.

“We are talking to the leading players including Didi about how we may develop something,” Troska, Daimler’s board member with responsibility for Greater China, told journalists gathered at the Shanghai Motor Show.

Separately, Daimler chief executive Dieter Zetsche said he sees further potential for expanding production in China by continuing to work with joint-venture partner BAIC Motor Corp Ltd.

“We see no limiting factors regarding continued expansion with this partner,” Zetsche said in response to a question about whether Daimler was exploring further partnerships like rival Audi. — Reuters

